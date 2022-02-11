In recognition of the giant strides and efforts by Junior Achievement Worldwide – the parent body of Junior Achievement Nigeria and other Junior Achievement across 119 countries – in equipping young people to solve societal issues, whilst building an entrepreneurship mindset, Junior Achievement World Wide –– has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide, shared his perspective in response to the nomination: “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skills and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The nomination has received commendations from various individuals and corporate bodies across the world, especially those that have been partnering with Junior Achievement to promote self-sufficiency amongst the youth in their quest to making the world a better place.

Amongst the organisations is First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider. The financial services heavyweight has remained at the forefront of driving youth development and career-building in the country.

FirstBank has been partnering with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to implement FutureFirst programme which is built around career counselling, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. In the last 11 years, the bank, through its partnership with JAN, has hosted its annual flagship event- the National Company of the Year Competition (NCOY)- which convenes winners of the JA Company Regional Competitions across Nigeria to compete for the National Company of the Year Award.

Excited about the nomination, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney said, “we are proud to be associated with Junior Achievement on the nomination of 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is certainly well deserved given the depth and reach of the organisation’s impact on the society based on its programmes worldwide. As an institution that remains woven into the fabric of the society, we are truly delighted for this recognition and it would further reinforce our commitment to drive youth development and empowerment in partnership with JAN’’.

In response to the news, Executive Director of JA Nigeria (Foluso Gbadamosi), commented: “It’s an honour to be part of the JA Network and we join our colleagues across the world in celebrating this recognition of our efforts to educate and empower young people across the world. Through our unique blend of entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial literacy, and work readiness programs, we, at JA Nigeria, aim to ensure that Nigerian youth, regardless of socioeconomic status, maximise their potential and take ownership of their economic future as they become leaders of tomorrow”

Nominations may only be received from heads of state and certain elected officials, university professors in selected fields, past Nobel laureates, and a few other notable individuals. Although the identity of each nominee is officially to remain anonymous for 50 years, we have received permission to share with you that we were nominated by a distinguished Professor of Law and International Affairs who was impressed by JA’s incredible global reach, our success in delivering economic empowerment to youth at scale, and our ability to find unity in diversity.

About Junior Achievement Nigeria

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW), the world’s largest and fastest-growing non-profit economic education organization with a 120-country network. Since its inception in 1999, JAN has reached over one million students in over 20,000 classrooms in all the 36 states across the country and the FCT through over 5000 volunteers. As part of a global network, JAN can leverage resources and expertise to deliver localized cutting-edge experiential programs built on JAWW’s three pillars of work Readiness, Entrepreneurship, and Financial literacy, to in- and out-of-school youths, ages 5 to 27, free of charge.

For more information, visit www.ja-nigeria.org