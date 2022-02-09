The Lagos State Government has condemned all encroachments on setbacks and incidental open spaces in some parts of the state, especially in the Lekki Phase 1/Lekki Epe Expressway axis.

This was disclosed by the General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA), Tpl. Daisi Oso, during routine monitoring of the Lekki/Epe Expressway and Lekki Phase I.

Oso expressed dismay at the way some citizens have encroached on the setbacks and incidental open spaces in the Lekki Phase I/Lekki Epe Expressway axis.

What the General Manager of LASPEMA is saying

Oso said that such encroachments violate the provisions of setbacks which, originally, are meant for future developmental projects, warning that the Agency will soon take appropriate actions against violators.

He said, “First and foremost, we will enlighten the public that the setbacks are not where anyone can just occupy. They are for future expansion. Some of the government utilities and infrastructure pass through such corridors and they are so designed in the regional and other developmental plans with the intent of beautifying urban spaces to enhance Lagos State aesthetics.

“It is quite alarming to see our people putting up permanent structures and the opening of their fences onto these setbacks, especially on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase I. This will not be allowed. It is totally unacceptable and flagrant infractions on these incidental spaces.’’

He implored all those that have encroached on the setbacks and incidental open spaces to remove such structures, stressing that the Agency grants temporary use spaces as predetermined and designed to people who are in need of such facility.

Oso emphasized that LASPEMA is the sole agency saddled with the responsibility of monitoring all setbacks and incidental open spaces in order to prevent abuse/misuse, advising those in need of such spaces to visit the Agency’s office, at Worksyard Road, off Oba Akinjobi, GRA Ikeja, inside LASURA Premises for further inquiries.

He also restated the need for all to avoid encroachment of setbacks and incidental open spaces, pointing out that the spaces are critical to making Lagos a smart city of choice and also a 21st Century Economy, which is in tandem with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

What you should know

In a related development, recall that over a week ago, the Lagos State Government had denied allegations that the land along the coastal line has been sold with approval given to people to build permanent structures.

This is as the state government had embarked on the removal of all shanties along the Lekki Coastal road axis in a bid to further protect the Coastal Road alignment.

It also stated that the squatters and miscreants who had illegally converted the Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki Penisula Scheme I, Maroko beach extension and the adjoining roads to their abode and commercial centre, posed a huge security risk to residents of the area and the adjoining communities