The Federal Government’s Committee on Oronsaye report has recommended the FG pauses on the creation of new agencies in order to reduce costs of governance and improve service delivery.

This was recommended by Ms. Amal Pepple, Chairman Committee on the review of new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs), submitting the committee reports to the FG on Tuesday.

The original Oronsaye report, which was published in 2014 urged that 52 agencies are merged and 14 should revert back to departments in ministries.

What the committee is saying

Pepple stated that the report submitted to the FG focused on “reducing large government costs and improving efficiency, to reduce overlapping functions of MDAs.”

She also disclosed the committee recommended “strict adherence by political office holders to the terms of their engagement especially in relation to appointment of aides and directing the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to adhere strictly to the Act establishing it and henceforth desist from approving salaries.

“SGF sir, even while we were concluding our assignments, we had recommended the creation of the Youth Development Commission, which is under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“And also the Elderly Persons Commission, and already we have established a national Senior Citizens Commission,” she said.

Receiving the reports, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha said, “To take this forward, Government receives the reports of these two committees. For the report of the Committee on the Review of the White Paper on restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government PACs submitted in 2014.

“On the other hand, a White Paper Committee would be set up to review the report of the Committee on Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and October 2021.”

What you should know

Disclosed to the public in 2014, the Oronsaye report White Paper in 2014 urged that 52 agencies should be merged and 14 should revert back to departments in ministries, after discovering that there are 541 Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) recommending that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161 and 38 agencies should be abolished.