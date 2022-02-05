Shebah Exploration & Production Company (SEPCOL), owners of the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, has disclosed that no fatality has been recorded since an explosion consumed the facility on Wednesday morning.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the company and seen by Nairametrics on Saturday.

According to the statement, which was signed by its Chief Executive Office, Ikemefuna Okafor, the fire burnt out completely on Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022 and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel.

What SEPTOL is saying about the investigation

It stated, “The Management of SEPCOL in RECIEVERSHIP, hereby provide an update on the explosion and subsequent fire that engulfed the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, in the early hours of

Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022.

“We have been working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.

“We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022 and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel. With this development, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5th February 2022 with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations.

“Currently, there are still no reported fatalities, and we continue prioritising investigations with respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the ten crew members who were on board the vessel prior to the incident.”

Okafor explained that the company appreciate the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have

been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.

He stated, “Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly.”

What you should know

