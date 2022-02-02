An Abuja Division of the Federal high court has slammed a fine of N200,000 on the Attorney General of the federation for stalling the trial of Nandi Keanu’s co-defendants in the treasonable felony charges.

Wednesday was slated for the arraignment of the four defendants which include: Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudike, Benjamin Maduagwu and David Nwaurusi.

The presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako ordered the AGF to pay each of the defendants the sum of N50,000 due to lack of legal representation from the government’s counsel.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up in court, the four defendants were in court alongside their counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor. However, the prosecution counsel, Magaji Labaran was absent in court.

Mrs Adewumi Aluko from the Federal Ministry of Justice apologised for the absence of the government’s lead counsel. She told the court that the lead counsel was out of the country.

Counsel to the defendants told the court how hard it was for the co-defendants to raise money for their transportation to Abuja as they are not residents in Abuja.

Justice Nyako enjoined the federal government to be more committed to trial and ordered the AGF to pay the co-defendants the sum of 200,0000 for the inconveniences they suffered as a result of the absence of the lead counsel to the federal government. She then adjourned the matter till March 17, for the resumption of the trial.

What you should know

The four defendants were arraigned in 2015 alongside Mr Kanu on a three-count charge bordering on treasonable felony,

On February 20, 2018, justice Nyako ordered the separation of Kanu’s trial from that of the co-defendants due to his absence from various sittings.

In June 2018, they were granted bail after spending three years in detention. The judge granted them bail in the sum of 10M each and then to produce two sureties each.

She ordered the defendants to report to the Commissioners of Police in their various states of residence every two weeks.