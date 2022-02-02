President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate has sought the confirmation of the appointment of 4 commissioners for the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Also, the president in a written communication to the upper legislative chamber had sought confirmation for the appointment of Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The president’s confirmation letters were read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary session, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Those nominated to be appointed as NERC commissioners by the president include Dr. Yusuf Ali (North-Central), Engr. Chidi Ike (South-East), Mr. Nathan Shetty (North-East), and Mr. Dafe Apeneye representing the South-South region.

President Buhari equally sent names of nominees of commissioners for the NMDPRA.

The names of nominees the president is seeking for confirmation include Francis Alabi Ogali; Dr. Mustapha Lawade; Monsuru Kulia; Bashiru Sadiq, and Dr. Zainab Gobir as executive directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Mrs. Emili Chidinma Osuji’s name was contained in a separate letter also sent to the Senate for confirmation as the Executive Director of the NDIC.

What you should know

Recall that in October 2021, the Senate confirmed the appointment of the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and 2 other nominees as board members of the new Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).