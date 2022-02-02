Zenith Bank has returned with the Beta Life Promo Season 2 to reward customers for cultivating a saving culture.
According to the bank, 20 customers will win N150,000 each every two weeks between now and January 31, 2023.
To stand a chance of winning, the bank said, an individual must open a Zenith Bank account and maintain a minimum balance of N5,000.
The customer must also request, pick up and activate a Zenith Bank debit card (virtual or physical), download and register on the Zenith mobile app, or sign up for the *966# EazyBanking service.
More information is available on: https://www.zenithbank.com/betalife/
Watch video:
