Zenith Bank has returned with the Beta Life Promo Season 2 to reward customers for cultivating a saving culture.

According to the bank, 20 customers will win N150,000 each every two weeks between now and January 31, 2023.

To stand a chance of winning, the bank said, an individual must open a Zenith Bank account and maintain a minimum balance of N5,000.

The customer must also request, pick up and activate a Zenith Bank debit card (virtual or physical), download and register on the Zenith mobile app, or sign up for the *966# EazyBanking service.

More information is available on: https://www.zenithbank.com/betalife/

Watch video: