The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed it has detained Mr Muneer Bankole, the Managing Director of Medview Airlines over allegations related to the diversion of Islamic Pilgrimage travel funds.

This was confirmed by the EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

This comes after a series of reports linking the anti-graft agency to high profile arrests recently.

Read: EFCC files N2.9 billion fraud charges against Okorocha, hours after declaring presidential bid

The EFCC Spokespersons, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest, as the MD was allegedly detained at the headquarters of the EFCC following an invitation.

Sources stated that the airline boss was invited following allegations he diverted 50% of funds paid to the airline by the National Hajj Commission, including $900,000 to airlift pilgrims back in 2019

He is accused of not following through with the agreement with the FG despite receiving the funding.

Read: EFCC keeps mum on alleged arrest, detention of AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru

In 2020, the FG set aside the sum of N2.6 billion to spend on the programmes and activities of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission for the 2021 budget year.

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also filed criminal charges against the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over a N2.9 billion fraud, coming barely a few hours after Okorocha, who is a serving senator, declared his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023.