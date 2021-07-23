Pay-TV service provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has said that Nigerian subscribers, especially business owners, deserve ultimate experience.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, on Thursday during the unveiling of its upgraded DStv Business packages. The packages are specially designed for businesses and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

The revamped packages include DStv Work, DStv Play and DStv Stay. The packages contain curated contents and are all in High-definition, HD.

What DStv is saying about its packages

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We always ask ourselves how we can make our customers experience better for businesses. We have revamped our DStv Business packages, offering business owners the right mixture of entertainment to enhance the experience of guests and staff. At the end of the day, your guests will always remember how you made them feel.”

Ugbe noted that each package is tailored to suit the particular needs of offices, bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and much more.

Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa said: “The ‘DStv Work’ package offers the latest news headlines from around the world on sports, weather updates and other work-related entertainment which sets the tone for a stimulating work environment and keeps everyone including staff well informed. The Work packages are best suited for offices, banks and businesses involving the government.

“The ‘DStv Play’ packages are best for businesses such as pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses. These packages enhance the guest’s experience and ensure that they are always entertained with their favourite sports programmes and other first-class entertainment.

“The ‘Stay packages’ are for hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and service apartments, giving each guest a memorable in-room experience. This is due to the vast array of channels available to them during their stay.”

Chief Customer Officer at MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, during the launch in Lagos, said the packages are aimed at ensuring that business owners and organizations enjoy the ultimate television experience.