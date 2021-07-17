The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it has postponed the commencement of physical registration in the Continuous Voter Registration from July 19 to July 26, due to public holidays.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, on Friday, in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

INEC said that following the declaration of July 20 and July 21 as public holidays, it postponed the commencement of physical registration by a week,

“Also, facing the prospects of interruption of their registration schedules are some of the online registrants who have scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on dates likely to clash with the same public holidays.

“The commission promised thereafter to meet on Thursday, July 15, to review the situation and provide clarity on the matter. This is what it has done.

“With the declaration of Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays by the Federal Government the date scheduled for the commencement of physical registration have to be adjusted.

“Consequently, the physical registration of voters will now commence on Monday, July 26,” INEC announced.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that INEC announced that a total number of 542,576 Nigerians completed the online pre-registration through the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as at 7am on Monday, July 12, 2 weeks after the service was launched.