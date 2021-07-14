The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that a total number of 542,576 Nigerians completed the online pre-registration through the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as at 7am on Monday, July 12, 2 weeks after the service was launched.

According to NAN, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a meeting he held with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), in Abuja on Tuesday, citing that the Commission is happy with the progress made so far in using technology for voter registration.

What the INEC boss is saying:

“At the beginning, we gave Nigerians daily updates on the progress of the exercise. We also promised to make available more detailed weekly updates, which we started on Monday last week.

“As at 7 am yesterday, Monday, July 12, exactly two weeks since the exercise began, a total of 542,576 Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration.

“Out of this figure, 456,909 are fresh registrants while 85,667 have applied for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), update of voter information record.

“The Commission is also able to provide Nigerians with information on the distribution of registrants across the States of the Federation by age, occupation, gender and disability,” Yakubu said.

He added that of the 542,576 online registrants so far, 356,777 (66%) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34. This is followed by 134,719 middle-aged registrants who fall between 35 and 49 years.

“The third category is elderly persons aged between 50 and 69 years of which 44,896 Nigerians have registered. Interestingly, some 6,184 senior citizens, aged 70 years and above, have taken advantage of the new online opportunity to also register.

“On occupational distribution of registrants, 156,446 are students; 38,217 artisans; 24,421 farmers and fishermen; 150,145 businessmen and traders; 35,831 employed as civil and public servants and 8,334 housewives. The remaining 129,182 registrants did not specify their occupations.

“On gender, 321,781 are male, while 220,795 are female. In our effort to serve all Nigerians better, the Commission has requested registrants to indicate their disability (if any),” he said.

He also added that INEC aims to enable voting for persons with disabilities adding that they want the plan to efficiently deploy assistive voting devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for persons with special needs at polling units on election day.

“So far, we have data for 6,558 registrants who have clearly indicated their type of disability,” he said.

He added that the commission approved 811 physical registration centres, starting from July 19, as the commission was aware that not all Nigerians had access to computers, smartphones, or internet connectivity, to register online.

