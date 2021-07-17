As inflation fears overshadowed solid retail sales statistics and better-than-expected earnings reports, US markets dipped on Friday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red for the week.

After Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen issued an inflation warning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) fell once again, putting it on course for a huge weekly loss. AMC Entertainment (AMC), a meme stock, is also down this week.

Moderna (MRNA) soared on news of its inclusion in the S&P 500, while BioNTech (BNTX) remained on the rise.

Inflation fears kept the market back all week, but the S&P 500 and the Dow did briefly reach fresh all-time highs. The consumer price index rose 5.4 % in June from a year ago, the quickest rate in nearly 13 years, according to data released on Tuesday.

Quick market analysis

Among the main indices, the Nasdaq fared the best, although it still declined approximately 0.6 %. Cintas (CTAS) was the best performer, gaining more than 4%, while Trip.com (TCOM) was the worst performer, losing just over 4%.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, closely matching the Nasdaq. Teleflex (TFX) was a standout performer, rising more than 3%. However, the stock dropped over 10% on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) was the worst performer in the S&P 500, falling nearly 5%.

Sectors in the S&P 500 were mixed, with utilities and real estate leading the way. The worst were energy and materials. The Russell 2000 index was down roughly 0.6%, indicating that small caps were sliding again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by about 8%, Amgen (AMGN) and Procter & Gamble (PG) were the best-performing stocks, with Amgen up 0.7% and Procter & Gamble up 1.1%.

The stock of Virgin Galactic continued to fall, this time by roughly 5%. It has been falling all week as a result of reports of a large share offering, and is on track to suffer a weekly loss of about 40%. SPCE stock began to fall sharply after the company said in a regulatory filing that it wants to sell up to $500 million in stock.