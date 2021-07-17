In a move to set up ranches and reduce farmer-herder killings in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N6.25 billion to set up ranches in Katsina State.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, on Friday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The statement revealed that the Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, said the ranches would be developed at the inauguration of the Zobe Regional Water scheme in Dustin-ma, Katsina State, 29 years after its commencement, as the FG released an initial N5 billion to start the project.

“Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranches development purposes in Katsina State,” Garba Shehu said.

Part out of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisements calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in the construction,’’ he added.

The Katsina Governor also said that Zobe Regional Water scheme, when completed under a partnership between the Federal and State governments, would provide 50 million litres of water for communities.

What you should know

The FG has also launched other livestock ranching schemes this year to boost ranching in Northern Nigeria. Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the FG announced the launch of the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme (NALBIP), in a bid to reduce herdsmen/farmer clashes and also boost dairy cattle production in Nigeria.

Agriculture Minister, Muhammad Nanono, said it would “improve the livelihood of the pastoral communities and other livestock farmers and support the ministry in addressing the challenges in the livestock value chain particularly, the incessant herder/farmers Crop conflict.”