Some American Universities and colleges have offered full scholarships worth $4.35 million to 30 Nigerian students.

This was disclosed by the U.S Consulate General in Lagos via a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the 30 Opportunity Funds Program scholars have received fully-funded scholarships to attend American universities and colleges for the 2021/2022 academic session.

It stated, “Following a competitive selection process, the 30 high-achieving, low-income students received financial aid from the. US. Consulate General that covered expenses involved in the college application process such as payment for standardized tests, application fees, and visa fees in addition to air travel to the United States.”

What the Consul General is saying about the program

During the reception held in honour of the U.S. bound students, Consul General, Claire Pierangelo urged the scholars to make the most of their opportunity to get a top-notch education while gaining first-hand experience of American life and culture.

She said, “I congratulate the students on their tremendous success. The success is evidence of their leadership, academic performance, and the great potential young Nigerians hold for the future of Nigeria.

“This is a very important step in their life. I strongly encourage them to maximize this opportunity. This is not just in reference to their education as they have proven themselves to be academically outstanding students. I am also referring to their chance to broaden their horizons and embrace the diversity of people around them and learn, not just about America, but also about other cultures.”

What the scholars are saying

Ekene Ezeunala, one of the 2021 Opportunity Fund Program scholars, achieved the highest score in Nigeria at the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The 17-year-old alumnus of Meiran Community Senior High School Lagos received full funding to study Computer Science and Mathematics at Columbia University in the City of New York.

He described the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program as “a truly life-changing experience. EducationUSA opened up a whole new world of opportunities and resources I never knew were available to me.”

Another 2021 OFP scholar, Urinrin Otite, was the first student to earn a first class degree in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt.

Otite will be attending Lehigh University in Pennsylvania where she received a fully-funded offer to pursue a doctoral degree in Civil Engineering with a research focus on resilience and sustainability of structures and infrastructure systems.

“Looking back, the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program was the bridge I needed to reach my dream of studying in the U.S., and I would recommend reaching out to EducationUSA as the perfect first step to anyone hoping to study in the US,” Otite said.

What you should know