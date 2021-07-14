Phishing attacks are the practice of sending fraudulent communications that appear to come from a reputable source. The goal is to steal sensitive data like bank information, card details, and login information.

According to Google’s Transparency Report, the tech giant detected an average of 46,000 new phishing websites every week in 2020. The rise in internet use coupled with the pandemic has also given rise to more phishing attacks.

Another report showed that remote working since economies went into lockdown to fight COVID-19 opened up new possibilities for cyberattacks. Cyber activities such as phishing, malware, and ransomware grew from fewer than 5,000 per week in February 2020 to more than 200,000 per week in late April 2021.

Data provided by Kaspersky Internet Security for Android users revealed that the largest share of detected malicious links between December 2020 and May 2021 was sent via WhatsApp (89.6%), followed by Telegram (5.6%). Viber was in third place with a share of 4.7% and Hangouts had less than one percent. Globally, 480 detections were recorded per day.

Kaspersky detected that the largest number of malicious links in WhatsApp was partly due to the fact that it is the most popular messenger globally because it offers the easiest ways to share messages to a large number of people at once thus, it ensures quick propagation of malicious messages.

Vigilance combined with anti-phishing technologies form is a reliable tool in the fight against phishing in messenger apps.

How to reduce the risk of falling foul of scams on messaging apps