President Muhammadu Buhari told members of the National Assembly that Nigeria must put an end to activities of violent actors in the country and bring them to book, citing that his administration is ready to maximise its powers to fight insecurity.

President Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday at a Presidential dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly, held at the State House Conference Centre, in Abuja.

What the President said

“Some of the people who perpetrate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.

‘‘We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective or waver in our commitment, and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts,’’ he said.

He added that FG’s ability to govern for the best interest of Nigeria depends on effective collaboration and partnership between the Legislature and the Executive, citing that an obligation to check and balance each other is not an invitation to conflict, and it should not be characterised by quarrelsome disagreement when consultation, engagements and compromise have proven time and again to be a more effective approach.

‘‘In the ninth Assembly, you have distinguished yourselves by your conduct in office, by the scale and quality of your legislative interventions, and by your capacity for engaging with the difficult questions facing the country with maturity and competence,’’ he added.

What you should know

The rising insecurity has been fuelled by a kidnapping industry especially in the North West, which has seen actors demand the sum of N10 billion in ransom in the first half of 2021, as a total number of 2,371 persons were reported kidnapped.

This is according to a report by SBM Intelligence, a geopolitical and economic research firm in its 2021 half-year kidnap report which highlighted that Niger, Katsina, and Kaduna States recorded the most cases of kidnap.