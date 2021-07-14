Guaranty Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Mariam Olusanya as Managing Director.
This is according to a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).
Details later…
Details later…
Chidi Emenike is a graduate of economics, a Young African Leadership Initiative Fellow and an Investment Foundations certificate holder. He worked as a graduate Teaching Assistant in the Federal College of Education Kano and is also a trained National Peer Group Educator on Financial Inclusion
