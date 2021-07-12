The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting losses that decreased the index by -136.30points. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.36% closing at 37,857.89 index points.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.8 trillion down from N20.08 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.99%.

The market breadth closed negative as TRIPPLEG led 16 Gainers, and 13 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -2,412.83 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

TRIPPLEG up +9.89% to close at N1.00 REGALINS up +8.89% to close at N0.49 UPDC up +7.44% to close at N1.30 FTNCOCOA up +5.88% to close at N0.36 MBENEFIT up +5.00% to close at N0.42

NGX ASI top losers

CWG down -9.53% to close at N1.14 INTBREW down -5.66% to close at N5.00 CHAMPION down -3.23% to close at N2.10 FBNH down -2.60% to close at N7.50 MANSARD down -2.25% to close at N0.87

Outlook