Kenya-based financial technology company, M-Kopa has appointed ex-Country Head, SafeBoda Nigeria, Babajide Duroshola as the new General Manager to lead its team. His appointment coincides with M-KOPA’s broader expansion strategy, which includes a move to Nigeria.

Before Joining M-Kopa, Babajide Duroshola worked as the country manager for SafeBoda, a Ugandan ride-hailing company in 2019 to lead its expansion into the Nigerian market.

During his time at Safeboda, Duroshola was able to evade the deadly crackdown on bike-hailing in the country particularly in Lagos by moving SafeBoda’s operations to Ibadan thereby creating the country’s most successful bike-hailing company. By the time Duroshola left the company, it had onboarded 5,000 drivers and completed more than 1.5 million rides in a full year of operation.

As the new General Manager, Duroshola will be charged with the similar task of pushing M-Kopa’s expansion into the country.

M-KOPA which was launched in Kenya ten years ago is known to have kickstarted the wider pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar market in the country. Over the years, M-KOPA has expanded its offerings to include televisions, fridges, other electronic appliances, and financial services to customers in Kenya and Uganda. Through its pay-as-you-go financing model, customers can build ownership over time by paying an initial deposit followed by flexible and affordable micro-payments.

The company ran a pilot test of its solar systems and smartphone financing options in the Nigerian market earlier in the year and saw a significant adoption rate.

Mayur Patel, M-KOPA’s CCO, said, “We’ve been deliberate about finding the right person with a strong track record and in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian tech community to lead our team as we scale up our country operations. And the milestone coincided with Babajide’s appointment as we look to grow and expand into new regions.”

Babajide Duroshola, General Manager M-Kopa said, “Already, we have seen firsthand in Nigeria how smartphone financing is a driver of business growth and by increasing access to life-improving devices, M-KOPA has been able to deliver enormous opportunities for innovation and tangible impact within the communities it works. It is a great honour for me to be joining and advancing M-KOPA’s mission in Nigeria and I look forward to being an integral part of such a talented global team.”