Italy defeated England in the Euro 2020 finals at Wembley on Sunday night where they won on penalties after going into extra time. The number of fans that were in attendance to enjoy the game live was 60,000 which is the cap for this year’s Euros, the same number of spectators at the semi-final.

England’s men’s team contested in their first major final in 55 years and had the chance to win their first-ever Euros, but failed after suffering defeat against Italy. In the Euros, they won two matches and drew one in the group stage then proceeded to the Finals with wins over Germany, Ukraine and Denmark. The wait for their first Euros title and first major tournament victory since the World Cup in 1966 continues.

Italy (The Azzurri) most recent success came in the 2006 World Cup, where they defeated France after extra time and penalties in Berlin, Germany. This summer’s Euros is their fourth European final in 21 years, where they lost two of them. The last time The Azzurri won the Euros was 53 years ago in 1968, just two years after England lifted the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

The Azzurri won all their matches at the Euros from the group stage down to the finals. After the group stage, they won against Austria, Belgium, Spain and went on to defeat England in the finals.

The Azzurri is set to earn a total sum of £34 million after defeating the Three Lions in the finals, while the Three Lions is set to earn a total amount of £30.2 million.

According to The Athletic, the players are set to earn a 40 per cent cut of whatever their team earns at Euro 2020. This sum will be distributed in the form of bonuses with most players also paid a small fee for each appearance they make.

Having made their way to the Euro 2020 final, both England and Italy will pocket the most amount of prize money having accumulated earnings at each stage of the competition.

Result Prize money according to Sportingnews