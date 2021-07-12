The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says that only 1% of Lagos residents received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor disclosed this at the Lagos State Covid-19 update on Sunday where he outlined the importance of a vaccination campaign to prevent a 3rd wave of the disease, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

”As of today, however, the percentage of residents of Lagos who have received two doses of the vaccine stands at a mere 1%.

”We recognise that this is not adequate, and given the imminent third wave, and our priority to reduce COVID-19 related deaths.

”We are exploring all avenues possible to ramp up access to vaccination, so as to reach our herd immunity target of at least 60 per cent COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the population of Lagos State.

”We are confident that we will be getting a second batch of vaccines very soon, to kick-start the second phase of vaccinations,” the governor said.

He added that he understood that people were tired from dealing with the virus for nearly 2 years, but however, warned that Lagosians have no choice as fatigue is not an option. “We cannot afford to be tired, frustrated or distracted,” he said.

He also warned that Covid is formidable – and opportunistic and only goes as far as we allow it.

”Having triumphed over the first and second waves of the pandemic, we must now find within ourselves new reserves of energy to quell this emerging third wave before it snowballs out of control.

“Let me assure us all that victory over COVID-19 is much closer today than at any other point in our recent history,” he added.

What you should know

According to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, as at the 10th of July, 2021, only 2,524,295 Nigerians have received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.