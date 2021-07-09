The Nigerian Government says it will commence the process of recovering the sum of N37 billion debt owed by aviation and airline companies operating in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, at the weekly ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister cited companies including Bi-Courtney Limited, which he said owes the sum of N13 billion and has not paid taxes in 13 years.

What the Minister said

“It is about N37 billion that they are owing, especially, Arik, the culprit. I know they’re owing us about, N14 billion.

If you are owing government, you are owing FAAN; the Bi-Courtney is owing about N14 billion as at the last count.

It has not paid a single dime since the time he started to run the terminal building, and we have not ceased giving him, electricity, water, fire cover, and so on and so forth,” the Aviation Minister said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Government said that it will name and shame any airline that will not conform with its operational processes across Nigeria.

The government has also said it will punish any airline that does not compensate its passengers for flight delays and cancellations.