The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting losses that decreased the index by -31.44 points. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.08% to close at 38,469.87.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.08 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.47%.
- The market breadth closed negative as NEM led 12 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by PRESTIGE at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -1,800.85 basepoints since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
1. NEM up +10.00% to close at N2.20
2. COURTVILLE up +9.52% to close at N0.23
3. NAHCO up +5.71% to close at N2.59
4. CAVERTON up +4.42% to close at N1.89
5. TRANSCORP up +4.40% to close at N0.95
NGX ASI top losers
1. PRESTIGE down -10.00% to close at N0.45
2. PHARMDEKO down -9.70% to close at N1.21
3. UPL down -7.88% to close at N1.52
4. WAPIC down -5.08% to close at N0.56
5. MBENEFIT down -4.65% to close at N0.41
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bears as 12 gainers were surpassed by 16 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
