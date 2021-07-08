The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting losses that decreased the index by -31.44 points. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.08% to close at 38,469.87.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.08 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.47%.

The market breadth closed negative as NEM led 12 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by PRESTIGE at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -1,800.85 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. NEM up +10.00% to close at N2.20

2. COURTVILLE up +9.52% to close at N0.23

3. NAHCO up +5.71% to close at N2.59

4. CAVERTON up +4.42% to close at N1.89

5. TRANSCORP up +4.40% to close at N0.95

NGX ASI top losers

1. PRESTIGE down -10.00% to close at N0.45

2. PHARMDEKO down -9.70% to close at N1.21

3. UPL down -7.88% to close at N1.52

4. WAPIC down -5.08% to close at N0.56

5. MBENEFIT down -4.65% to close at N0.41

Outlook