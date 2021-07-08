Tech entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to solve existing problems. In many ways, today’s technology has given entrepreneurs greater opportunities and resources to solve certain problems in their society no matter how daunting.

Globalization is creating opportunities for young Nigerians to take up big initiatives that add value to society. In today’s world, we have the likes of Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, a 25-year-old graduate of Mathematics and Statistics and the CEO of Patricia Technologies limited. Patricia, the industry leader in Gift Card and Bitcoin exchanges.

Hanu who hails from Delta State in Nigeria is a young billionaire who started business at the age of 8 selling popcorn and airtime. Having a passion for business, he started a mini restaurant during his undergraduate days. After school, he started Patricia as a side hustle.

Patricia was born out of the desire to exchange the iTunes gift cards his uncle usually gifted him with for money. He wasn’t able to find a local company that could do that for him. He decided that if he was experiencing such a challenge, then there must be others like himself with similar issues. With that, he started Patricia.

Patricia harnesses the power of cryptocurrency to create alternative solutions to financial infrastructure, digital payments, and global E-commerce. With Patricia, users can buy, sell and store bitcoin in a secure and safe wallet. Not just that, bitcoin can easily be converted to naira and can be used to pay bills or purchase airtime and data in the mobile app.

In 2019, the company had processed over N10 billion worth of transactions after being in business for two years. With over 300,000 users, the company has become quite popular and has over 100,000+ downloads on playstore.

With Patricia, Hanu has been able to build a whole new gift cards/digital assets trading industry, with a formidable team. Patricia has focused immensely on improving experience and convenience for all users on the platforms and has consistently tried to carve this as a USP guiding the development of the company’s products.

Recently, Patricia led by Hanu has launched new products and partnerships on their platform to make Patricia, a one-stop-shop for a smart life. Drawing experiences from business tours in the UK, Asia, and the Middle East, Hanu has been able to introduce a unique set of positive markers that will drive user experience and excellence in service delivery. The company is currently one of the headline sponsors of Big Brother Naija 2021.

Hanu Agbodje also endorses other brands and businesses such as Room 19 which has become one of the fastest-growing E-commerce companies in Nigeria and West Africa at large.

Apart from Patricia, Hanu has a new product coming up called “HANK” which is his first physical product. Hank helps you find any item with just the push of a button. No more missing keys, phones, or wallets. With Hank, you can do EVERYTHING. You can attach it to any item you own so you never lose it and link it to your mobile device so that you can always track its location directly on the app in case you lose it.

Hanu Agbodje is changing the narrative of the Nigerian youth. His feats and achievements have gone ahead to prove what Nigerians are capable of achieving.