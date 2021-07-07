Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth after shares of the world’s biggest online retailer, Amazon, surged by nearly 50%, following Pentagon’s intent to terminate a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, a major rival in the cloud computing space.

The bullish sentiment on Amazon stocks boosted Bezos’s wealth by $8.4 billion.

The tech billionaire’s ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, the 15th-richest person in the world, also posted daily gains of about $3 billion and she is currently worth $64.9 billion despite giving about $2.7 billion away so far this year.

Both billionaires have posted daily gains of about $11.31 billion with their total net worth valued at $275.9 billion.

Recent macros reveal Pentagon, a top U.S Defense agency was outrightly cancelling a $10 billion cloud-computing contract awarded two years ago to Microsoft after several years of debate between the Defense Department and some of the world’s leading tech brands over the deal. Investors are bullish on Amazon with a recent report revealing Pentagon plans to split the deal between Microsoft and Amazon.

Recall that the tech billionaire, about a day ago, officially resigned his position as Amazon’s helmsman after about a three-decade run, managing the $1.85 trillion. Bezos still owns about 11% of the eCommerce company and serves as the firm’s executive chairman.

The world’s richest man’s present net valuation can buy 116 million troy ounces of gold or 2.84 billion barrels of crude oil.

Meanwhile, Amazon cloud services surged by more than 32% year-over-year to 13.5 billion in the past quarter, with the eCommerce giant operating income ticking up by 35% to $4.2 billion.