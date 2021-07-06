The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has said that if security agencies are to carry out an operation in a state, they must duly inform the state’s sitting governor. Makinde also reemphasized the need for state police in tackling insecurity.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement on Monday, after the Southern Governors Forum meeting in Lagos.

What Governor Makinde said

Makinde said, “At the Southern Governors Forum today, we discussed several issues of national importance including reemphasising the need for state police. We resolved that if security agencies are to carry out an operation in a state, they must duly inform the state’s sitting governor.

We agreed that all southern Nigerian states should have anti-open grazing laws in place by September 1, 2021. We also resolved that deductions from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be shared between the states and FG to fight insecurity.”

He stated that to keep Nigerian politics fair and equitable, the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the south, also adding that the governors rejected the removal of the electronic transmission of election results from the proposed Electoral Act.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that the Southern Governors Forum announced that the deadline set for the Open Grazing Ban is Wednesday, 1st of September 2021. The Forum also stated that funds deducted from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed to states to fight insecurity.