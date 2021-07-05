Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company dual-listed on the Nigerian Exchange and London Stock Exchange will host a capital markets event at the London Stock Exchange in London for analysts and investors on Thursday 29th of July at 15:00 London Time.

According to a notice made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), the session will focus on providing an update on corporate strategy and opportunities needed to drive Nigeria’s energy transition. The session will be facilitated by representatives of the company.

To read further, kindly click here.