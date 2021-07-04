The world’s richest woman billionaire, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is presently estimated to be worth $87.8 billion thus posting a wealth gain of $12 billion since the start of 2021.

She controls about 33% of L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker. The French woman is also the chairwoman of the holding firm that holds the family’s stake, which was attributed to her mother until her death about four years ago.

The French-based cosmetic giant also owns the Lancome and Garnier brands and realised a revenue of about $32 billion last year. L’Oréal is known for offering cosmetic products that include mascara, lip gloss, foundation, nail polish, lipstick, face powder, eyeshadow, primer, blusher, and concealer, as well as, hair, skin, and body care products.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers’s net worth of $87.8 Billion could presently buy 49.2 million troy ounces of gold or 1.15 billion barrels of crude oil. At the time of writing this report, the 68-year-old billionaire holds an estimated amount of $5.7 billion in cash.

She is the granddaughter of Eugene Schueller, the founder of L’Oreal and was born in 1953 to Andre and Liliane Bettencourt. The world’s eleventh richest woman and mother of two resides in Paris, France. One of her two sons, Jean-Victor Meyers, replaced Liliane Bettencourt (grandmother), on L’Oréal’s board about 9 years ago.

Price actions on the blue-chip stock show the Paris listed company has been in a long-term upward trend since about a year ago and has gained 30% in value during the period.

The company presently has a market valuation of about 208.93 billion Euros.

Nestlé is the second-largest shareholder with its stake presently at 23.29%. The Swiss food company has two representatives on the Board of Directors of L’Oréal.