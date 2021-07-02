The Department of State Services (DSS) disclosed it arrested 13 suspects when it raided the Ibadan residence of Mr Sunday Igboho.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The DSS said it raided the compound of the South West activist after receiving information he had stockpiled weapons in his home and came under fire when they arrived at his home.

READ:

“In the course of the exchange, two of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

Only one DSS operative, who was shot by the assailants on his right hand, sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable,” Afunanya said.

The DSS revealed seven AK-47 assault rifles, three pump action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and five cutlasses were recovered from Igboho’s residence.

The DSS said the seizure of weapons was proof they needed that Igboho planned an insurrection against the federal government.

What you should know

Media reports on Thursday morning disclosed that there was a raid in the compound of Sunday Igboho with reports of 2 killed. This comes days after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB.