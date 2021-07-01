Great news for all Bitzlato users from Africa! Enjoy the whole month of free cryptocurrency withdrawals on our platform!

This comes after a $1000 giveaway challenge for the region



What you need to do?

On Bitzlato P2P you can withdraw your crypto for free with our vouchers for free withdrawal! How to get them? Very simple!

Make at least 1 deal using one of the African local currencies (NGN, KES, ZAR, DZD, EGP, ILS, IRR, AOA, BWP) and on the next day, you will find a voucher in your cabinet.

Bitzlato has kept on building, providing seamless solutions for African traders such as:

Buying, selling cryptocurrencies, and creating your own ads at 0% fee .

Withdrawing cryptocurrencies from the platform for free.

2 user interfaces: Web-platform and Telegram bot

Sending crypto on the platform for free with no limits.

High security . Cryptocurrency is not debited from the wallet until the transaction is successfully completed and confirmed by both parties.

No strict KYC policy. You do not need to pass verification on the platform to participate in cryptocurrency trading.

It’s really a unique opportunity for all African users. And we want to provide the best conditions.

