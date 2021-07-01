The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr Stanley Njoroge as an Executive Director of the company, effective from 31st of July, 2021.

This is according to a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), which reads: ‘’This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and our esteemed shareholders of the resignation of Mr. Stanley Njoroge from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from 31st July 2021.’’