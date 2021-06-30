The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increase the index by 266.53 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.71% to close at 37,907.28.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market’s value currently stands at N19.63 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.87%.

The market breadth closed negative as NESTLE led 20 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by BOCGAS at the end of today’s session.

Nigeria stock market has declined -2,363.44 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. NESTLE up +10.00% to close at N1,540.

2. IKEJAHOTEL up +9.92% to close at N1.33

3. OANDO up +9.67% to close at N3.29

4. LASACO up +9.49% to close at N1.50

5. LINKASSURE up +9.09% to close at N0.84

NGX ASI top losers

1. BOCGAS down -10.00% to close at N8.55

2. SOVRENINS down -7.14% to close at N0.26

3. PZ down -7.08% to close at N5.25

4. REGALINS down -6.12% to close at N0.46

5. CHAMS down -4.76% to close at N0.20

Outlook