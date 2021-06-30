The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is investigating some telephone numbers and bank accounts of some individuals over job scams and blackmail.

The agency also alerted Nigerians on the recent activities of some scammers taking advantage of employment screening exercises to demand payments from shortlisted candidates for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants before they could be employed.

This was disclosed by the agency via a statement shared on its Instagram page.

What the agency is saying about job scams

It stated, “NDLEA is presently investigating at least three telephone/bank account numbers linked to members of the job scam syndicate, intelligence gathered by the agency shows that some criminal elements at the receiving end of the ongoing offensive action by the NDLEA are in the process of using the activities of the job scam syndicate as an instrument of blackmail against the Agency and/or its officials using pliable online platforms.

For the umpteenth time, we will like to reiterate that the Agency is not recruiting into any cadre of its workforce. We have just recently concluded the screening exercise for those whose employment process started in 2019. Any pretence by professional scammers to extort money from anyone especially those who recently participated in the screening exercise should be ignored and their details reported through our social media handles’ direct messages”

The agency reassured the public that going by the level of investigations into the activities of these scammers, they can rest assured that the criminal elements behind the scams will be exposed and brought to book.