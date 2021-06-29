The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) disclosed that the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the Port Harcourt Refining Company is already on site.

This was disclosed by Mr Mustapha Yakubu, Chief Operating Officer, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in Abuja, on Monday.

What the NNPC is saying

“As you know we have signed the EPC for the Port Harcourt refineries and we have also had a Technical starting meeting which signalled the beginning of the project.

As we speak, the EPC contractor is on site, mobilised fully and working with our project management group. They (officials) have commenced all the activities.

I am told that they have fully set up their site offices and have mobilised some of their staff members to Port Harcourt refineries,” Yakubu said.

He added that work has started and by now they should have started the engineering work and will soon proceed to the main activities, citing that the Warri and Kaduna refineries would be next.

What you should know

On April 6, the NNPC signed the EPC contract with Maire Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC).

Earlier this month, Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum said the FG agreed to the $1.5 billion rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery to prevent a labour action against the FG and to fix up the refineries to modern standards before deciding its fate.