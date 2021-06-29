A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, be remanded in the Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.

This follows his arrest on Sunday and subsequent presentation to the High Court for the continuation of his trial.

The order was given by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, after an ex-parte motion by the counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, telling the court that the defendant (Kanu), who jumped bail, had been arrested and produced in court.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Labaran asked the court for an order detaining the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for the continuation of the trial.

However, immediately after the ruling by the judge, Nnamdi Kanu, who expressed his desire to talk, told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

The judge, who advised him not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial, urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

This is a developing story…