Ellah Lakes Plc is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KJM Trading Limited, Ghana for business development collaboration in Ghana.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Ellah Lakes and seen by Nairametrics on Monday.

With the MoU, the parties will set out the broad framework of their intention to work together to facilitate the development of ELP’s business interests and operations in Ghana.

This is part of Ellah Lake’s strategic plan to establish its presence in three other Anglophone countries in West Africa, starting with Ghana.

What they are saying

Chuka Mordi, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, said: “Ellah Lakes is very pleased to commence this strategic partnership with KJM Trading Ltd. This is the first stage of our planned West African dominance and Ellah Lakes Ghana, a subsidiary of Ellah Lakes Nigeria will be set up as a result of this partnership.

Under this partnership, Ellah Lakes will also kick off the process of securing 20,000 hectares of arable farmland in Ghana. We are certain that this partnership will strengthen and advance the transformation agenda of the Company.”

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of KJM Trading Ltd said, “At KTLG, we aim to build a prosperous agriculture chain in Africa. We are excited to be part of this next chapter of Ellah Lakes growth and look forward to putting our expertise and experience to use for a successful partnership.”

But the agreement between the Company and KTLG is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation in more detail with the terms of their collaboration.

What you need to know about KJM

KJM Trading Ltd is a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Ghana, focused on the enhancement of agricultural value chains with operations and a network across Nigeria and Africa.

It renders services such as clearing, warehousing as well as haulage and transportation, which are designed to meet the global needs of import and export businesses.

In addition, the company imports products for sale to their vast network of buyers and suppliers across Africa and have strong partnerships with local farmers for direct distribution of products to the local and foreign market.