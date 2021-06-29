The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that in Nigeria, there is presently no case of the COVID-19 Delta variant that was first detected in India.

This was disclosed by the NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the national briefing of the COVID-19 Presidential Steering Committee on Monday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What the NCDC boss is saying:

“In Nigeria, we haven’t found such variant of concern, we looked at 40 new sequences last week. And just to be sure we are yet to identify any as we keep looking,” Ihekweazu said.

He added that as long as Nigerians have access to the vaccine and carry out the public health measures put in place by the presidential steering committee, the risk of the virus in Nigeria should be mitigated.

What you should know

The University of Oxford published on Monday, that higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the alpha, beta and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were shown after a third dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine than after the second one.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) stated that a total of 3.4 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have so far been given for the 1st and 2nd dose vaccinations.