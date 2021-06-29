The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) stated that a total of 3.4 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have so far been given for the 1st and 2nd dose vaccinations.

This was disclosed by NPHCDA boss, Dr Faisal Shuaib, on Tuesday at the COVID-19 Presidential Steering Committee on Monday, in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Shuaib also stated that Nigeria has used 88% of its total stock of AstraZeneca vaccines.

What the NPHCDA boss is saying:

“A total of 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were received by the Federal Government of Nigeria in March 2021.

“I am glad to inform you that 3.4 million doses have so far been utilised for the 1st and 2nd dose vaccinations, which is approximately 88 per cent of the total AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine stock in the country.

“As at today, the breakdown of the number of people vaccinated and the vaccine consumption is as follows:

“2,265,805 people vaccinated with the first dose; 1,175,341 people vaccinated with the second dose and this means 88 per cent vaccine doses have been used,” he said.

He added that based on these data and comparative information from other countries, Nigeria continues to have the highest vaccination rates in Africa with approximately 87,000 people being vaccinated daily.

“More pleasing to mention is that with over three million people vaccinated, Nigeria has not recorded any death case directly linked with Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI),” he said.

He revealed that the FG is procuring a total allocation of 29,850,000 of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine through the African Union Commission and the AfreximBank arrangement.