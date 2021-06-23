The UEFA European Championship, also known as “Euros” heads to its Round of 16 as the deciding matches for qualification to the Round of 16 will be concluded on Wednesday. The Euros 2020 which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officially kicked off on the 11th of June, 2021, and is set to end on 11th of July, 2021.

The competition started with six groups, 24 teams and 624 players. Even though this is not an African competition, out of the 624 players booked for the competition, five of them have Nigeria descent.

Manuel Obafemi Akanji (Switzerland)

The Swiss defender was born to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father in Wiesendangen, Switzerland. The Borrusia Dortmund player earns £52,000 per week equivalent to £2,704,000 per year, according to reports. He has so far featured in all the games for Switzerland but his country currently sits third on the table and might go through to the Round of 16 stages.

David Olatokunbo Alaba (Austria)

The Bayern Munich legend, and one of the best left-backs in the world, known for his versatility, can play comfortably in defense and midfield. He was born to a Yoruba father and an Austrian mother in Vienna, Austria. The serial winner leaves Bayern Munich where he won dozens of trophies, to Real Madrid after the Euros. The 28-year-old has appeared in all of Austria’s Euros games and has led his team to the Round of 16 where they will face Italy. According to reports, he will earn £400,000 per week at his new club, Real Madrid.

Bukayo Ayoyinka Saka (England)

One of the finest talents in Europe represents Arsenal and England respectively. He was born to Yoruba parents in London. He scooped the Arsenal Player of the Season Award 2020/21 where he claimed 51% of the votes cast. The 19-year-old also got a Golden Boy nomination for 2021. Also known for his versatility, Saka has featured for Arsenal in more than four different positions. According to reports, he earns £33,000 per week, an equivalent of £1,716,000 per year. Saka produced the star performance on his first tournament start as England progressed as group winners after defeating Czech Republic.

Karim Onisiwo (Austria)

The Austrian striker plays for German club, Mainz 05 at club level. He joined the side on a free transfer. He was born to a Nigerian father and Austrian mother in Vienna, Austria. According to reports, he earns £12,000 per week, equivalent to £624,000 per year. He has only featured once for Austria in the Euros as a substitute against the Netherlands. His country has qualified for the Round of 16 where they will face Italy.

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Jamal Musiala is one of the finest talents in Europe. He was born to a British-Nigerian father and German mother in Stuttgart, Germany. He had the opportunity to play for the three countries but chose to represent Germany instead. He left the Chelsea Academy in 2019 to join Bayern Munich. He signed his first professional contract this year with Bayern Munich where he is set to earn around £4.3m per season, according to Sky Sports. He’s yet to feature in any game for Germany in the Euros, but his country will play against Hungary later tonight.