The Nigerian Exchange Limited has notified trading license holders, investors and other relevant stakeholders of the implementation in the change of name of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (the Company) to Seplat Energy Plc.

The recent development is in line with the consensus reached at the recently concluded Annual General Meeting of the company held on 20th of May, 2021. At the aforementioned meeting, shareholders of the company voted in support of the change of name and consequently, a new certificate of incorporation was issued from the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The change of name is a reflection of the recent efforts by the organization geared towards ensuring a seamless transition into a full energy solutions company. It is in line with its (the organization) goal of being a key player in promoting and operationalizing a low carbon environment in the nearest future.

It is pertinent to note that despite the change in name, the Company’s trading symbol remains the same.

