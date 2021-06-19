The Nigerian Senate has assured both operators and stakeholders that it will do everything possible to save the Aviation sector from collapsing.

This was disclosed by a member of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, on Saturday.

According to him, the committee pledged to play a key role in the formulation of legislative frameworks and policies to save the sector.

He said, “As a member of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Aviation, I will continue to play a key role in fashioning out legislative frameworks and policies that will protect our indigenous Airlines as well as checkmate unwholesome practices that threaten the survival and growth of the Nigerian aviation sector.”

He described Air Peace as a globally competitive aviation powerhouse and a key contributor to the Igbo nation’s socio-economic development.

Ubah lauded the efforts of the management of Air Peace. According to him, the airline had placed the Nigerian flag on a global pedestal and also set in motion the dividends that the aviation industry offers for future economic growth of the country.