The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Lagos Zonal office, has said that 95% of candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) met National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory requirement.

The update follows an earlier notification by JAMB to applicants that those who fail to obtain their NIN will be unable to complete their registration and as such will not sit for the examination.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by JAMB’s Acting Director, Mr Shittu Billiaminu on Friday in Lagos, stating that the board had consistently worked with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure all candidates who wished to write the examination got their NIN.

What the JAMB Acting Director is saying

Billiaminu pointed out that the board would organise a mop-up examination for candidates who had other pending issues that had yet to be resolved and could not write the examination when slated.

He said, “However, a mop-up exam which the date is yet to be announced, will be conducted.’’

The JAMB boss urged parents to allow their wards handle JAMB registration themselves to ensure a proper registration process and better understanding between their wards and the board.

He said, “One of the challenges we have is that parents don’t allow us to rest. They knock on the JAMB gate every time and when we grant them access they cannot answer the questions we ask. When JAMB requires the profile code of their wards, some of them don’t know it. In fact, we have made it a policy to deal with candidates directly.’’

The acting director noted that JAMB would continue to uphold the standard.

