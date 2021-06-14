The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has advised candidates who have been cleared to complete their registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to visit special centres to finish the process by Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The advice is for only applicants that are yet to complete their registration within the earlier scheduled timeframe for registration.

This call was made on behalf of the examination body in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Monday, June 14, 2021.

What JAMB’s Head of Media is saying

Benjamin said that only candidates whose names were compiled after giving reasons for the incomplete registration process and had been contacted are expected to visit the centres.

“At the end of the period originally scheduled for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration on May 15, the registration period was extended.

Another two weeks that elapsed on May 29, was given to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related with newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number (NIN), could not register. Additional extension of two weeks was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who for any reason were unable to register.

The candidates who have not registered but have secured the profile codes and initiated the registration process are expected to visit the specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, June 15.

Designated registration centre for each candidate is being forwarded to them through the GSM text (SMS) messages and also available on the website of the Board (www.jamb.gov.ng) from 12 noon on Monday, June 14. The identification number on each form given to the candidates has been used to assign the candidates to their registration centres.

Only candidates who have secured their profile codes are expected to visit the centres. Also, the names of the few who have not yet obtained their NIN or profile codes have been forwarded to NIMC and would be contacted as soon as they are cleared by NIMC.

Each candidate posted to any non-JAMB owned CBT centre is expected to pay the registration fee of N1,000 to such CBT centre,” Benjamin said.

What you should know

It can be recalled that JAMB rescheduled the UTME examination, which was initially planned to hold between June 5 and June 19, to June 19 to July 3 in order to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related to the newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number (NIN), could not register for the exam.

The Registrar of the JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had a few days ago, pointed out the possibility of conducting a second UTME for candidates with genuine registration challenges.