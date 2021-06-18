The fire outbreak, which occurred around OPIC plaza on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, on Thursday evening, reportedly did not affect Sheraton Hotel.

Contrary to some reports that the fire touched the hotel and led to the evacuation of its guests, a staff of the hotel, who prefers anonymity, told Nairametrics that the fire didn’t get to the facility at all but affected the plaza, which is next door.

She said, “The fire didn’t get to our building at all and we are doing our normal business as we speak. No guest has been evacuated but we found it affected OPIC plaza and we heard several people were injured too.”

What you should know about the fire

An eyewitnesses said that the impact of the explosion was felt inside buildings in the government residential area (GRA) axis of Ikeja.

The cause of the fire is not clear, as the explosion was said to have occurred around Sheraton Hotel area, at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, which has a petrol station not too far from that axis.

Fire service marshals were on ground to control the situation. Also, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and security operatives were deployed to the area.

The outbreak also resulted in traffic buildup in the area. The incident comes weeks after a fire razed the fabric section of Cairo market in Oshodi, Lagos. The Oshodi market fire occurred exactly six weeks ago before this latest incident. While goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the market fire, no loss of life was recorded.