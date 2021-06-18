Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting gains at the session’s close. The All-Share Index increased by 0.09% to close at 38,648.91 from 38,615.11.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.13 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.03%.

The market breadth closed positive today as CHIPLC led 17 Gainers, and MBENEFIT topped 10 Losers at the session’s end.

Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows 47% decline in volume, 50% decline in turnover, and 26% decline in deals.

Top gainers

CHIPLC up +9.84% to close at N0.67

REGALINS up +8.70% to close at N0.50

ROYALEX up +5.88% to close at N0.72

CORNERST up +5.45% to close at N0.58

UNITYBNK up +5.45% to close at N0.58

Top losers

MBENEFIT down -8.16% to close at N0.45

COURTVILLE down -4.76% to close at N0.20

AIICO down -2.68% to close at N1.09

JAPAULGOLD down -1.96% to close at N0.50

WAPIC down -1.72% to close at N0.57

Outlook

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 17 gainers outweighed 10 losers.

Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.