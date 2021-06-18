The second edition of FintechNGR’s Intercontinental Webinar that brings together regulators from across the globe is scheduled to hold online on Tuesday, 29th June 2021 at 11.00 am WAT/GMT+1 with the theme – CBDC and Cross Border Payment: Interoperability, Technology and Regulation

The event will feature speakers such as John Rolle, Governor, Central Bank of the Bahamas, H.E Serey Chea, Assistant Governor, National Bank of Cambodia, Sopnendu Mohanty -Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Carmelle Cadet, CEO, EMTECH, Christian Catalini, Co-Creator, Diem, Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank.

The event hopes to explore the state of CBDC interoperability, technology and regulation across Africa and benchmark such against CBDC in countries where it is operational to position CBDC as a solution to addressing cross-border payment challenges across the continent.

The 2020 edition with highlights accessible here featured 700+ attendees from all continents and twenty countries including Singapore, USA, UK, Chile, Argentina, China, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, UAE.

To participate at the event supported by Sterling Bank, please register at http://fintechng.org/webinar, for enquiries, please contact [email protected]/+2349030003013