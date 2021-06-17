President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State for a one-day official visit amidst tight security.

Buhari, who is on the visit to assess the security situation in the North East, which is the theatre of insurgency and terrorist attacks, will address troops of Operation Hadin Kai at Maimalari Cantonment, and also inaugurate some completed Federal and State Government projects.

The President who landed at the airport located at the Air Force base in Maiduguri at around 10.00 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021, was received by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and other top government officials in the state.

Some of the projects to be commissioned by the President include the 4,000 housing units for displaced persons out of the 10,000 units being constructed by the Federal Government in Borno and the Senate building of Borno State University, Maiduguri.

Other projects to be commissioned are the Borno State Vocational Enterprising Institute, Muna, Government Day Technical Secondary School, Njimtilo, Dr Babagana Wakilbe Memorial School, Abbaganaram Maternal Healthcare Centre and the Jiddari-Polo road and drainage.

Although movement was restricted in some areas of Maiduguri for security reasons, people still came out in large numbers to welcome the president.

The President was accompanied on the visit by Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other Service Chiefs.

Bottom line

The visit of the president to Borno State will likely serve as a morale booster to the Nigerian troops who have been engaged in battle with Boko Haram, ISWAP and other terrorist groups in the North East region.

It would also afford him the opportunity to personally assess the security situation in that region and determine the level of progress made by the country in its fight against terrorism and insurgency.