President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, from office.

The suspension is expected to subsist pending the completion of an investigation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the conduct/actions of the REC during the April 15 Supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

This directive was contained in a statement issued by Willie Bassey, Director of Information for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the brief communique, the President also directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, President Buhari has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.

