Union Bank has announced a nationwide campaign to reward new and existing customers with Fifty-Five Million Naira in the ‘Save & Win Palli’ promo.

According to the financial institution, the campaign was introduced to provide relief to its customers as Nigeria continues to grapple with the economic hardship induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and other national issues.

During the promo period which runs from June to December 2021, new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly, will qualify to win cash rewards and other prizes.

A total of 350 customers will win N100,000 each in the monthly draws, while six customers will be rewarded with N1,000,000 each during the quarterly draws. The grand finale will take place in December, with one customer winning the grand prize of N5,000,000. An additional 300 customers will receive exciting gifts, bringing the total number of winners in the promo to 657.

The Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso, while kicking off the campaign, reiterated the Bank’s consistent efforts to give back to customers. She said,

“Union Bank is excited to give back to our customers through the Save & Win Palli Promo, which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time. This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the savings culture among Nigerians. Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

Union Bank customers can top up their savings with multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. Winners in the promo will emerge through a series of transparent, electronically- generated draws which will be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts, or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

Through initiatives like this, Union Bank continues to enable success for the average Nigerian.