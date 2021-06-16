The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised pilots, operators, Air Traffic Controllers and other stakeholders to be extremely cautious of severe thunderstorms and other hazardous weather that hamper flight operations now that the rains are here.

This was confirmed in an Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 31 addressed to all Pilots and Airline Operators and signed by the Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

What NCAA is saying

It stated, “NCAA enjoined all passengers to exercise patience and understanding during this period of heavy downpour, as strict compliance to this warning is expected from all stakeholders as maximum sanction shall be imposed for non-compliance.

“Consequently, this weather advisory circular is necessary to bring forth the evolving weather information associated with the commencement of the rainy season and the effects on safety and efficiency of flight operations; and to elicit the cooperation of the following stakeholders to ensure safe air transport at all times.

“Therefore, Pilots, Operators and Air Traffic Controllers Pilots are directed to observe series of responsibilities enumerated below forthwith:

“Air Traffic Controllers may temporarily close the airspace when any of the conditions in (1) are observed or forecast by NIMET; Flight Crews/Operators and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) to ensure adherence to published aerodrome weather minima; Pilots to exercise maximum restraint whenever adverse weather is observed or forecast by NIMET; and

“Pilots/Flight Crew members to obtain adequate departure, en-route and destination weather information and briefing from NIMET Aerodrome Meteorological Offices prior to flight operations.”

What you should know

NCAA’s warning is coming after the 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) was released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

NIMET had predicted early/late March as the commencement of the rainy season in the Southern states while late April/June 2021 is the commencement of the rainy season in the Central and Northern parts of Nigeria.